Coronavirus case numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services were released around 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to DSHS, Bell County had 446 cases, Coryell County had 290 cases and Lampasas County had nine cases.
Neither county updated their numbers Saturday, but as of Friday, county and health officials had reported 416 cases for Bell County, 237 for Coryell County and 10 for Lampasas County.
The Bell County Public Health District does not normally update its website over the weekend, but FME News Service has reported that DSHS includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post in its total count, something the county’s health district doesn’t do.
In Coryell County, a gap was recently discovered in what the state was reporting and what the county was reporting.
For several weeks, the two entities reported the same exact numbers.
DSHS officials have not replied to multiple questions about the gap in reported numbers.
Also for the past several weeks, Lampasas County has reported one more case than the state has. County Judge Randall Hoyer has said he is not sure why the state has them at one fewer.
