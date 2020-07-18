Coronavirus case numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services were released around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, and statewide there was an increase of 10,158 new cases.
According to DSHS on Saturday, Bell County had 2,640 cases. The state did not report any additional deaths.
Neither area county updated their numbers Saturday, but as of Friday, Bell County health officials had reported 2,534 cases, with 826 recoveries and 17 deaths.
Based on the Bell County numbers from July 10, the county added 557 cases in seven days.
The Bell County Public Health District does not normally update its website over the weekend, but FME News Service has reported that DSHS includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post in its total count, something the county’s health district doesn’t do.
Coryell County
In Coryell County, there is a big gap between what the county is reporting and what the state reported Saturday.
As of Friday, the county was reporting 212 total cases, according to the county website.
DSHS reported 426 cases for Coryell County on Saturday.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County is reporting more cases than the state is.
In the latest update from Thursday, there were a total of 89 cases, with 27 of them active, two hospitalizations and zero deaths from the virus.
DSHS reported 45 total cases for Lampasas County on Saturday.
