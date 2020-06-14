A recent rise in cases of the coronavirus has hit Bell County.
From Thursday to Friday, there were 32 additional cases reported in Bell County. Since Monday, there have been 112 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the county for a total of 554 cases as of Friday.
At a news conference Friday, Amanda Robison-Chadwell, executive director of the Bell County Public Health District, attributed the increases to multiple factors.
Notably, she said, the opening of the state and residents getting lax about wearing their masks and keeping a social distance have likely played large roles in the increase of cases.
Robison-Chadwell also said the health district does not have the authority to close businesses if an employee with the business tests positive for the virus.
“We make recommendations to businesses that are often the strictest recommendations we can make, but we cannot force them to close,” Robison-Chadwell said.
One way that cases of the coronavirus are tracked is through contact tracing.
Simply put, contact tracing is reaching out, usually over the phone, to someone who came into close contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations for the Texas Department of State Health Services, discussed the contact tracers’ role.
“(Contact tracers) advise them (residents who came in contact with a positive case) that they may have been exposed and recommend staying home and away from other people as much as possible until 14 days after the contact with the infected person and monitor themselves for symptoms,” Van Deusen said in an email Thursday.
Before reaching out to those who may have come in contact with an infected person, an initial case interview must be done with the infected person, according to Van Deusen. Bell County is still doing its own case interviews.
A case interview is “where someone contacts an individual who has tested positive for a disease like COVID-19 and talks to them about when they got sick, where they had been on the days they were infectious, who they were around in that time, and what kind of contact they had with those people,” Van Deusen said.
He said that participation in contact tracing is completely voluntary and all information gathered during the process is protected by health privacy laws.
Contact tracers will never reveal names nor ask for financial or other personal information, Van Deusen said.
“Contact tracers don’t tell contacts who the infected person is or identify other contacts they’re notifying. They only ask for information associated with the person’s health and the contact tracing effort. They will never ask for financial or other personal information. They’ll likely check back with the contact during that 14-day period to see if they’ve developed symptoms and may recommend getting tested,” Van Deusen said in an email.
There is not a set number of contact tracers at the state health department and many of them are working remotely, according to Van Deusen.
Van Deusen described what skills a contact tracer needs to have.
“Communication, patience and empathy are very important since they’re talking to people about their health, and some individuals will understandably be concerned and may have many questions. They need to understand and be sensitive to the situation the person is in, provide reassurance and clear instructions, and thoughtfully answer their questions,” he said.
The state health department has been responsible for contact tracing in Coryell and Lampasas counties since the pandemic began but it recently took on the responsibility of contact tracing in Bell County because the county’s health district no longer has the staff available to contact trace itself. The Bell County health district has 94 employees, most of whom do not work on coronavirus cases.
Prior to the state department taking over contact tracing from the county, the county had contacted around 2,500 people through contact tracing, according to Robison-Chadwell at a press conference on May 28.
