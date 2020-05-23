The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bell County continued to climb Saturday, according to the database of the state health department tracking the virus.
The state health site Saturday showed 298 cases for the county, an increase of 16 from the 282 cases reported Friday.
The county’s public health district website showed 278 cases in Bell County with 165 recoveries and three deaths.
The Bell County Public Health District last updated its website at noon Friday.
The state has consistently reported higher numbers than the county, which county health officials say is due to the state listing Fort Hood residents, which Bell County officials do not.
Bob Harrell, emergency management coordinator for Coryell County, said the county still had 224 cases on Saturday afternoon.
Of the 224 confirmed cases, 157 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, 29 county residents have recovered and there have been two deaths, Harrell said.
Lampasas County remains at nine confirmed virus cases, and two of them are active, according to the County Judge Randall Hoyer on Saturday. Statewide, 1,060 new cases of the virus were added on Saturday, as well as 26 deaths, according to the state health department.
In the state, there are now 54,509 total confirmed cases.
Of those cases, an estimated 33,385 have recovered, 22,558 are active and there have been 1,506 deaths.
