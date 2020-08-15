Coronavirus numbers for the state were released around 3 p.m. Saturday, and as they have for several months, the numbers from the state are different from those reported by the counties.
Neither Bell, Coryell or Lampasas counties typically provide an update over the weekend.
For Bell County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 4,281 total cases, which is 106 more than the county reported on Friday.
Friday’s report from the Bell County Public Health District was 4,175 total cases with 26 deaths. Of the total cases, 3,143 had recovered as of Friday.
The Bell County Public Health District has been reporting different numbers than the state, since DSHS reports soldiers who reside on Fort Hood, FME News Service has reported.
For Coryell County, DSHS reported 716 total cases and six deaths.
The numbers from the state have been much higher than the county for several weeks.
Coryell County’s last update on Friday revealed 453 total cases with 152 recoveries and four deaths. There are 297 active cases, as of Friday, the county reported.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
In Lampasas County, DSHS reported 128 total cases on Saturday.
The state’s numbers have been well below the county’s numbers for several weeks.
The last update from Lampasas County came Friday when County Judge Randall Hoyer said there were a total of 229 cases.
Of the cases, 36 were active, and 188 have recovered. There have been five deaths in Lampasas County.
Hoyer has said he is unsure why the state has been reporting fewer cases than the county.
