An administrator at Indian Oaks in Harker Heights is disputing the number of positive coronavirus cases reported at the living center by the county health district.
Mark Walters said Saturday that the living center has only had one positive case after Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the Bell County Public Health District, said at a press conference Friday there were two cases at the center.
The health district could not immediately be reached on Saturday for comment.
Walters said the person who did test positive is being quarantined, and Indian Oaks is following on necessary guidelines.
Coronavirus case numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services were released around 4 p.m. Saturday.
According to DSHS, Bell County had 605 cases, Coryell County had 299 cases — which includes state prisoners in Texas prisons in Gatesville — and Lampasas County had nine cases.
None of the counties updated their numbers Saturday, but as of Friday, county and health officials had reported 554 cases for Bell County, 84 for Coryell County and 10 for Lampasas County.
The Bell County Public Health District does not normally update its website over the weekend, but FME News Service has reported that DSHS includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post in its total count, something the county’s health district doesn’t do.
In Coryell County, the county is no longer reporting Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates while the state is still reporting those numbers.
For the past several weeks, Lampasas County has reported one more case than the state has. County Judge Randall Hoyer has said he is not sure why the state has them at one fewer.
