Coronavirus case numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services were released around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, which show Bell County with more than 2,000 confirmed virus cases.
Local county officials did not their numbers Saturday, but as of Friday, Bell County health officials had reported 1,977 cases, with 557 recoveries and 14 deaths.
According to the state health department on Saturday, Bell County had 2,083 cases.
The Bell County Public Health District does not normally update its website over the weekend, but FME News Service has reported that DSHS includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post in its total count, something the county’s health district doesn’t do.
Coryell County
In Coryell County, there is a big gap between what the county is reporting and what the state reported Saturday.
As of Friday, the county was reporting 164 total cases, an increase of 21 since Wednesday, according to the county’s website.
DSHS reported 398 for Coryell County on Saturday, which includes prisoners in the six Gatesville state prisons who have tested positive for the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
The following numbers were reported by TDCJ, as of Friday:
Crain Unit
Offenders: No active cases, two recovered
Employees: Three active cases, one recovered
Hilltop Unit
Offenders: Zero active cases, zero recovered
Employees: One active case, zero recovered
Hughes Unit
Offenders: One active case, nine recovered
Employees: Five active cases, five recovered
Mountain View Unit
Offenders: Two active cases, zero recovered
Employees: Five active cases, zero recovered
Murray Unit
Offenders: Zero active cases, 143 recovered
Employees: Five active cases, 26 recovered
Woodman Unit
Offenders: Zero active cases, 56 recovered
Employees: One active case, 19 recovered
Lampasas County
Lampasas County is reporting more cases than the state is. In the latest update from County Judge Randall Hoyer on Friday, he said there were a total of 58 cases, with 24 of them active and zero have died from the virus. DSHS reported 39 total cases for Lampasas County Saturday.
