Although the numbers reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the numbers reported by the local counties — Bell, Coryell and Lampasas — have differed for a number of months, the state’s numbers Saturday indicate a weekend increase in all counties.
None of the three local counties typically provide updates on the weekend, so the only clue as to how the counties are faring over the weekend lies with the state’s numbers.
In Bell County, the state’s report shows 5,306 total cases which represents an increase of 11 from what it reported on Friday (5,295).
The state also reported 79 coronavirus-related deaths in Bell County, one more than it reported Friday (78).
In its last update Friday, Bell County reported 5,200 total cases and 77 deaths.
For Coryell County, the state’s numbers indicated an increase of three cases from Friday. DSHS reported 1,792 total cases in Coryell County on Saturday.
It has also reported 12 deaths due to the virus.
Coryell County officials updated the county’s website Friday with a total of 633 cases and 10 deaths.
The 1,159 case difference between state and county is the highest among the local counties.
The Texas Department of State Health Services released its statewide coronavirus numbers Saturday, and the county breakdown showed an increasing gap of cases for what the counties report and what the state reports.
The county has also stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
In Lampasas County, DSHS reported a 231 cases, which is nine more than it reported for the county on Friday. The state also reported eight deaths in the county.
In the last update from the county Friday, county officials reported 309 total cases with 10 deaths on Friday.
The state’s numbers have been well below the county’s numbers for several weeks.
County Judge Randall Hoyer has said he is unsure why the state has been reporting fewer cases than the county.
