Coronavirus numbers for the state were released around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, and they showed a slight increase for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
None of those counties typically provide an update over the weekend.
For Bell County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 3,496 total cases, which is 29 more than it had reported for the county on Friday.
Friday’s report from the Bell County Public Health District was 3,390 total cases with 19 deaths. Of the total cases, 1,869 had recovered as of Friday.
The Bell County Public Health District has been reporting different numbers than the state, since DSHS reports soldiers who reside on Fort Hood, FME News Service has reported.
For Coryell County, DSHS reported 612 total cases, nine more than what it reported on Friday.
The numbers from the state have been much higher than the county for several weeks.
The county’s last update on Friday revealed 366 total cases with 93 recoveries and four deaths. There are 269 active cases, as of Friday, the county reported.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
In Lampasas County, DSHS reported 84 total cases, one more than it reported on Friday.
The state’s numbers have been well below the county’s numbers for several weeks.
The last update from Lampasas County came Wednesday when Emergency Management Coordinator Angela Rainwater said there were a total of 158 cases.
Of the cases, 29 were active, and 127 have recovered. There have been two deaths in Lampasas County.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer has said he is unsure why the state has been reporting fewer cases than the county.
