The Texas Department of State Health Services released its statewide coronavirus numbers Saturday, and the county breakdown showed an increase of cases for Bell and Lampasas counties but a decrease in Coryell County.
None of the three counties typically provide updates on the weekend.
The state reported 4,768 cases for Bell County on Saturday, an increase of 21 from what was reported by the state on Friday.
Bell County Public Health District last updated its website on Friday, and it indicated 4,662 cases.
The Bell County Public Health District has been reporting different numbers than the state, since DSHS reports soldiers who reside on Fort Hood, FME News Service has reported.
Bell County also differs from the state on the death toll. On Friday, the county reported 40 deaths, while on Saturday, the state reported 63 deaths.
For Lampasas County, the state reported 153 cases, which indicates an increase of two since Friday.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted the latest case numbers on her Facebook page on Saturday afternoon. In the post, she said the county had 264 total cases.
The state and county are reporting different numbers of deaths with the state reporting six deaths and the county reporting eight deaths.
The state’s numbers have been well below the county’s numbers for several weeks.
County Judge Randall Hoyer has said he is unsure why the state has been reporting fewer cases than the county.
The state indicated 48 fewer cases in Coryell County since Friday. On Saturday, there were 866 cases of the coronavirus in Coryell, according to DSHS. On Friday, the state had reported 914 cases in Coryell County.
In the county’s last report on Friday, however, the county reported 536 cases and six deaths.
The numbers from the state have been much higher than the county’s totals for several weeks.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
