The Texas Department of State Health Services released its statewide coronavirus numbers, and the county breakdown showed an increase of cases for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
Neither county typically provides updates on the weekend.
The state reported 4,534 cases for Bell County on Saturday, an increase of 82 from what was reported by the state on Friday.
Bell County Public Health District last updated its website on Friday, and it indicated 4,428 cases.
The Bell County Public Health District has been reporting different numbers than the state, since DSHS reports soldiers who reside on Fort Hood, FME News Service has reported.
Bell County also differs from the state on the death toll. On Friday, the county reported 33 deaths, while on Saturday, the state reported 55 deaths.
The state indicated an increase of five cases in Coryell County. On Saturday, there were 768 cases of the coronavirus in Coryell, according to DSHS. It also reported an increase of two deaths, bringing the death toll to eight.
In the county’s last report on Friday, however, the county reported 482 cases and four deaths.
The numbers from the state have been much higher than the county for several weeks.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
For Lampasas County, the state reported 141 cases, which indicates an increase of four since Friday.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted the latest case numbers on her Facebook page on Friday evening. In the post, she said the county had 245 total cases.
The state and county are both reporting the same number of deaths at five.
The state’s numbers have been well below the county’s numbers for several weeks.
County Judge Randall Hoyer has said he is unsure why the state has been reporting fewer cases than the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.