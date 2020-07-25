Updated coronavirus numbers were released by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Saturday showed Bell County at 2,990 confirmed cases.
The Bell County Public Health District did not update its dashboard online on Saturday. The most recent update came Thursday when it reported 2,884 cases.
DSHS reported 525 cases for Coryell County, which also does not update over the weekend. The state’s count — which includes confirmed virus cases of state prisoners in the Gatesville area — is 265 more than what the county last reported on Thursday. Coryell County officials no longer count virus cases in the state prisons near Gatesville.
In Lampasas County, the state is reporting 68 cases, which is 71 fewer than the 139 cases Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer reported on Friday.
