Brad Buckley

State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado is holding a tele-town hall meeting where the focus will be medical information.

According Buckley’s Facebook page, the meeting is focus on "this unprecedented health crisis." 

"It has been our goal to be a source of timely, accurate information," his page said. 

Buckley’s guest will be Dr. Scott Wieters of Baylor Scott & White Health and the Texas A&M College of Medicine. 

The phone-in only meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.  The call in number is 855-962-1338.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

