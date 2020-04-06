State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado is holding a tele-town hall meeting where the focus will be medical information.
According Buckley’s Facebook page, the meeting is focus on "this unprecedented health crisis."
"It has been our goal to be a source of timely, accurate information," his page said.
Buckley’s guest will be Dr. Scott Wieters of Baylor Scott & White Health and the Texas A&M College of Medicine.
The phone-in only meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The call in number is 855-962-1338.
