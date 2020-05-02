While officials in Bell and Coryell counties did not update their numbers of positive coronavirus cases Saturday, the numbers of local cases have gone up, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
As of around 6 p.m. Saturday, the Bell County Public Health District was still reporting 178 cases with three deaths and 94 recoveries. In Coryell County, local officials were still reporting 158 cases, which include 113 inmates at Gatesville state prisons — the same numbers the county listed Friday.
However, the state on Saturday had Bell County’s total at 193 and Coryell County’s total at 160.
On Friday, the state had reported 189 for Bell County. The state number for Bell County includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post — something Bell County officials do not list in their report — and it can lag about a day behind the health district’s data.
Of the cases reported by Bell County Friday, 78 are from Killeen, and 15 are from Harker Heights.
More women (52%) than men (48%) have tested positive in Bell County, according to the latest update from health officials.
The most common age groups of those who have tested positive in Bell County are those in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
In Coryell County, of the 45 positive cases who are not inmates, the county was tracking 29 as active cases with 14 recoveries and two deceased. Both of the deceased patients resided in Copperas Cove, according to the spreadsheet.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said Saturday the county remained at three positive cases.
The third positive case was reported on April 27.
