Bell County health officials have not updated the coronavirus numbers for the county since Thursday, but the Texas Department of State Health Services has indicated an increase of seven cases for the county since then.
As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the state’s map had Bell County at 91 confirmed cases with three deaths.
Typically, the county updates its website on weekdays around 1 p.m., but it didn’t update Friday or as of press time Saturday.
Coryell County also saw a big increase from Friday. The state’s map shows the county now with 34 confirmed cases, which is an increase of 16 since Friday.
Robert Harrell, Coryell County emergency management coordinator, said that 15 of the 34 confirmed cases are for prisoners in the prison system in Gatesville.
Since the prisoners are restricted to the prison or a hospital, Harrell does not report them in numbers to the Herald.
Nineteen of the confirmed cases are non-prisoners, and that number increased by four since Friday’s report of 15.
Three of the four are from the Gatesville area — a woman in her 80s and two men in their 30s — according to Harrell.
Another man in his 40s from the Copperas Cove area also tested positive.
Lampasas County remains at two confirmed cases, according to the state map. On Friday, it was discovered that the state map showed three confirmed cases in Lampasas County.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer said the reason the third case had originally been reported in Lampasas County was because the person had a Kempner ZIP code, but the physical address of the person’s residence was within Bell County’s line.
