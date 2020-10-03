Since neither area county — Bell, Coryell or Lampasas — provides coronavirus case updates on the weekend, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports can provide some clues to the case counts for the weekend, as with Bell County on Saturday.
DSHS reported a total of 5,623 cases for Bell County on Saturday, which is an increase of 17 from what it reported Friday.
DSHS also reported 89 deaths for Bell County.
The county has reported lower case numbers than the state for several months.
On Friday, the Bell County Public Health District reported a total of 5,517 cases and 84 deaths.
Other times, the DSHS numbers can fluctuate from day-to-day, including decreasing, as was the case for Lampasas County.
In Lampasas County, DSHS reported 261 total cases on Saturday, which is one less than it had reported for the county on Friday.
DSHS also reported a total of nine deaths in Lampasas County.
Similarly to Bell County, Lampasas County officials have reported different numbers than the state for several months, although the county’s numbers have been higher than the state’s.
On Friday, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted on her Facebook page that the county had 348 total cases and 10 deaths.
In Coryell County, the state’s number remained unchanged from Friday to Saturday.
DSHS reported a total of 1,839 cases and 12 deaths.
County officials, however, have reported much lower numbers for several months.
In the last update Friday, county officials posted to its website that there were a total of 693 cases with 10 deaths.
Coryell County no longer reports the number of cases from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice state prisons in Gatesville.
June Huckabee, executive assistant to County Judge Roger Miller, has said she is not sure why there is a more than 1,000-case difference.
