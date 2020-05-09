The Texas Department of State Health Services coronavirus map showed an increase of two new cases for Coryell County since Friday.
The state reported Coryell County at 207 cases, as of its update at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
Coryell County’s website did not post an updated list on Saturday.
The most updated one on its site still showed 205 confirmed cases.
Of those from Friday’s list, 155 were inmates in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison system in Gatesville. Among county residents, there were 26 active cases, 22 recoveries and two deaths.
Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell could not be reached for confirmation Saturday.
The state health site Saturday showed 220 cases for Bell County, which represented an increase of two since Friday when the state showed 218.
The county’s public health district’s website on Friday showed 203 cases in Bell County with 131 recoveries and three deaths. The Bell County Public Health District last updated its website at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The state has consistently reported higher numbers than the county, which county health officials say is due to the state listing Fort Hood residents.
Lampasas County remains at eight according to the state’s update Saturday. County Judge Randall Hoyer could not be reached for confirmation Saturday.
