The Texas Department of State Health Services shows Bell County with 165 confirmed coronavirus cases, as of noon Saturday, which represents an increase of four since Friday.
The Bell County Public Health District did not post an update to its website Saturday. As of Friday, the county reported 151 confirmed cases.
For a few days, Bell County has been 10 cases behind the state, which county health officials said is accounted for by the state tracking soldiers on Fort Hood as part of its total.
In Coryell County, questions were not immediately returned by the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell on Saturday. The state had the county at 104 confirmed cases, which represents one new case since Friday.
Of the 104 cases, 63 are inmates in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to the latest update on the county’s website.
Lampasas County remains at two confirmed cases, according to Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer.
