Coronavirus case numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services were released around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and they did not show any new cases for Bell or Lampasas counties, compared to Saturday’s report.
According to DSHS on Sunday, Bell County had 2,083 cases, no change from Saturday’s state update.
Neither area county updated their numbers Sunday, but as of Friday, Bell County health officials had reported 1,977 cases, with 557 recoveries and 14 deaths.
The Bell County Public Health District does not normally update its website over the weekend, but FME News Service has reported that DSHS includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post in its total count, something the county’s health district doesn’t do.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County is reporting more cases than the state is.
In the latest update from County Judge Randall Hoyer on Friday, he said there were a total of 58 cases, with 24 of them active and zero have died from the virus.
DSHS reported 39 total cases for Lampasas County on Sunday.
Coryell County
In Coryell County, there is a big gap between what the county is reporting and what the state reported Sunday.
As of Friday, the county was reporting 164 total cases, according to the county website.
DSHS reported 401 cases for Coryell County on Sunday, an increase of three from Saturday.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
