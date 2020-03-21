Bell County currently has seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Amanda Chadwell with the Bell County Public Health District.
Chadwell said the health district does not know how many people in Bell County have been tested because both public and private testing is being conducted and the Texas Department of State Health Services does not provide county specific data.
The county submits requests to the health services department from providers once the providers request testing through the Austin public health lab, according to Chadwell. The tests are done with nasal swabs, Chadwell said.
Any cases that come back positive are sent to the health district via either an electronic lab report or a report from the provider that conducted the test.
There are eight staff members with the health district working on the effort. Three of the staff members are full-time, and the others are considered part-time because they also work in other capacities for the health district, Chadwell said.
The health district does not plan on providing updates on the number of cases in Bell County over the weekend, according to Chadwell.
Globally, there are 266,073 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of 11:59 p.m. Friday, according to the World Health Organization. Nationwide, there are 15,219.
As of Saturday, there are 304 confirmed cases in Texas and 6,522 people have been tested, according to the state health department.
