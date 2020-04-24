Isolation and social distancing quickly became the new normal and have led to finding some creative ways of staying active and engaged. Check out family-friendly story times, crafts, and activities; visit the Topsey Exotic Ranch and Drive-Thru Safari near Copperas Cove to get out of the house; and stream the South by Southwest Film Festival from the comfort of your home. Details on these and more below.
Local Events
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Fort Hood, is hosting a limited opening with free access to boating and fishing until further notice every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must have a Department of Defense ID for access.
The city of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department is hosting a City-Wide Spring Clean Up event from 8 a.m. to noon April 25 at the Solid Waste Operational Center, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. This is open to city residents and proof of residency is required. Items accepted include: household trash, cooking oil, appliances, computers, recycling, yard waste, and more.
The Topsey Exotic Ranch and Drive-Thru Safari, 945 County Road 118, Copperas Cove, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. View more than 50 species of wildlife and buy a bag of feed for $1 and hand feed the animals from your car. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for kids 3 to 12 years old, and kids 2 and under are free.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Public Library hosts a virtual Music Time with Miss Lisa every Monday at 10:15 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also livestreams a variety of children’s programs, story times, and other activities on Facebook throughout the week.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. There will be a special ScienceTellers “Aliens: Escape from Earth” event on Zoom from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 30. To join, the Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/99696307343 and the password is “science.” The library also shares family-friendly activities, as well as information on how to obtain a virtual library card and other resources.
Videos of children’s stories read by famous actors are available to stream at www.storylineonline.net. Check out stories like “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” read by Rose Byrne, “Clark the Shark” read by Chris Pine, or “The Case of the Missing Carrot Cake” read by Wanda Sykes to get started.
Enjoy a family-friendly story focused on space and science that are read by actual astronauts living in space at the time of recording by visiting www.storytimefromspace.com/library/. Check out “Hey-Ho to Mars We’ll Go” read by Astronaut Christina Koch to get started.
Rock and Roll Playhouse features livestream episodes with special guests, crafts, live music, and more fun for families every weekday at 2 p.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RRPHKIDS/.
The Kennedy Center’s Artist-in-Residence at Home, Mo Willems, hosts a new episode of “Lunch Doodles” every weekday at noon on the center’s YouTube page, www.bit.ly/3eM5mKM. Each episode features an art lesson and exploration of creativity for viewers of all ages and skills.
Stay Active
With almost seven million subscribers on YouTube, Yoga with Adriene is one of the most popular channels for free yoga routines and videos. There are videos friendly for all levels and they can be found at www.youtube.com/user/yogawithadriene/featured.
YouTube channel MadFit offers a variety of at-home workout routines, many of which don’t require any equipment and are apartment-friendly. MadFit also features song workouts with strength and cardio moves choreographed to the beat of popular music. Go to www.bit.ly/2KcceD6 to view the channel.
Local parks and trails are still open to the public, however many amenities, such as playgrounds and courts, may be closed to encourage social distancing. Texas State Parks are still open for day use only, and day passes must be reserved in advance online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/. Get outside and get some exercise, but stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Music
Austin-based DJ Mel hosts a livestream Living Room Dance Party from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120/. Tune in for the entirety, or just drop in for a few minutes, for a live DJ set from the comfort of your living room.
New episodes of Live from Indy Terrace presented by the Austin Opera premieres at 3 p.m. every Friday on Austin Opera’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AustinOpera/. Or catch the recording at a later time at www.austinopera.org. Each week will feature a different artist.
Previously-taped recordings of Austin City Limits Live from the Moody Theater are available online at www.pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/. Performances by popular artists like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Kacey Musgraves and more are available to stream now.
Many of your favorite music artists are livestreaming small performances from their homes on Facebook, Instagram, or other social media platforms. If you miss one, previously recorded videos are usually still available on their timeline, you may just have to scroll to find it.
Movies
Amazon Prime is hosting a one-time online South by Southwest 2020 Film Festival Collection with free access to members available from April 27 to May 6. A curated selection of full-length features and shorts that would have been premiered at the festival this year will be available for streaming from home. Go to www.amazon.com/adlp/sxsw for a full listing of the films.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, is still open and showing double features. Admission is $10 per car load. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from April 24 through April 30, will be “Trolls World Tour” at 8:15 p.m. and “I Still Believe” at 9:45 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or face covering at all times.
Alamo Drafthouse is offering virtual movie tickets, which includes temporary streaming access to the film of your choice. Special, themed events like Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday include a different film each week. Prices range from $7.75 to $12 depending on the film. Go to www.drafthouse.com/alamo-at-home for a full list of available films.
AMC Theaters offers on-demand rentals of new blockbuster films that would normally have been in theaters right now. Go to https://www.amctheatres.com/about/on-demand to view a list of available movies to watch from the comfort of your home.
Museums and Exhibits
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. The museum also has free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
Take a virtual tour of over 3,470 museums and world heritage sites around the world by going to www.artsandculture.google.com. With 360-degree views of world-famous paintings, sculptures, architecture and much more, it will almost make you feel as if you are anywhere in the world, without leaving the comfort of your home.
The Bell County Museum offers at-home learning materials for free at www.bellcountymuseum.org/p/education/at-home-learning. Lessons focus on history, science, crafts, and more.
The Dallas World Aquarium offers livestreams of its Large Freshwater River Exhibit to view manatees and more, as well as its Cenote Exhibit, where sharks can be spotted. Go to www.dwazoo.com/animal-cams/ to view the livestream.
The Houston Zoo offers live webcam views of seven different exhibits to include gorillas, giraffes, elephants, and more. Go to www.houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams/ to view the live feed.
Explore the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a virtual, interactive map designed for kids and families. Go to https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/ to explore exhibits, artifacts, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.