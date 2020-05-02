All summer courses at Central Texas College in Killeen, Fort Hood and service area campuses will be online, according to college spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
The college made the decision due to the concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, Vasbinder said in a news release.
Courses may go back to the traditional face-to-face format if the college deems it to be safe, the release said.
“Many of the former classroom courses will not be a traditional online course,” Vasbinder said in the release. “Many will feature live lectures with the professor through CTC’s integrated video conferencing system Blackboard Collaborate. Students will see their professors during live lectures, be able to ask questions and participate in class discussions in real time for a complete interactive experience.”
Career and technical courses will also continue to provide hands-on training. Welding, building trades and other industrial technology work will be done on an appointment basis, the release said.
The summer semester begins June 1, and registration continues through May 31.
