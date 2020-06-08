Summer school and English as a Second Language courses officially began today in Copperas Cove, and the learning environment has seen multiple changes implemented due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.
"Students are given temperature checks at the door when they get off the bus ... and at the end of the day, the desks are spread out to allow for social distancing, and meals are picked up in the cafeteria and taken back to the classrooms so students are not all eating in the cafeteria," said Rita Alaniz, coordinator of ESL & Bilingual Education.
Today, the Herald was given a tour of Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School in Copperas Cove, which is hosting summer school for elementary students and ESL classes for children preparing to enter kindergarten and first grade.
All school staff were wearing masks to help prevent the potential spread of the new coronavirus, and classes were kept to a maximum of 10 students and one teacher so individuals could spread out as much as possible.
"I am always walking around with hand sanitizer, making sure they are using it, but with the little ones I have been doing that for years," ESL teacher Candice Kelly said. "However, I am asking them to go to the bathroom one at a time rather than taking the class as a group, and for those that don't have to go to the bathroom I am still asking them to take hand washing breaks."
Additionally, students are given individual bags of supplies to prevent common-use items like crayons and paper from being shared. Students were also asked to bring personal water bottles from home, as the communal water fountains were not in use. If students could not bring a water bottle, they were provided with an individual bottle in the classroom.
Students who take a Copperas Cove Independent School District bus to and/or from the school are given an assigned, individual seat based on their pickup/drop off point. Seats are also assigned in a zigzag fashion to allow for as much space as possible between students.
If a teacher wishes to take a classroom outside for an activity, the teacher is encouraged to enforce social distancing among the students. Also, only one classroom will be allowed outside at a time.
All in all, the school staff said they were glad to be able to offer the summer programs again.
"The kids were still really excited for these programs," Alaniz said. "We were hearing from parents and kids that they were really missing their friends as well as their teachers."
While plans for how to implement safety procedures in the fall are still being discussed by the district, the new guidelines put in place during summer classes could provide an example of some of the changes that could take place for the 2020-2021 school year.
