In the fall school term, classrooms might be rearranged for social distancing, hand sanitizer likely will be prevalent and students might spend some - or all - of their time learning virtually, outside of the classroom.
In Copperas Cove schools, the district is considering staggering class times to reduce the amount of students in the hallways, said Wendy Sledd, spokeswoman for Copperas Cove Independent School District. And parents may experience staggered drop-off and pick-up times for students, she added.
The Copperas Cove Independent School District will have a trial run Monday, when it offers summer school classes in one of its buildings.
Killeen Independent School District officials say they have nothing in writing on their fall plans, but Superintendent John Craft said in a May 12 news conference that a hybrid schedule was an option.
Craft said students might be learning both online and in the classroom as they spend half the day in school and the other half at home learning virtually. Craft called this option a “hybrid schedule.”
“Whether that (hybrid schedule) be an extended school year with intermittent breaks throughout, we’re also looking at that option,” Craft said at the press conference. “We’re also looking at options of maybe a split schedule where students may attend for a partial day and then commence online or virtual learning the other part of the day.”
Craft has described similar scenarios with the district’s board of trustees at previous board meetings.
Sledd said the educational setting in the fall could be a face-to-face model, a blended learning model or continued virtual education
“CCISD will employ a variety of solutions to meet students’ learning needs based on guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities,” Sledd said via email.
Some of the differences students could experience include small groups for classes such as physical education and teachers rearranging their classrooms for social distancing practices.
The district is also considering staggering class times to reduce the amount of students in the hallways, Sledd said.
Parents may experience staggered drop-off and pick-up times for students.
“The district is optimistic about school resuming in the fall,” Sledd said of the scheduled Aug. 18 start date.
Sledd said the district will be ready to meet the educational needs of all students, regardless of the educational setting.
Summer school may provide some clues to how fall instruction will be for CCISD.
Elementary students will receive in-class instruction at socially distanced desks, with 10 or fewer students per classroom, at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School, according to CCISD officials.
CDC OPTIONS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided some scenarios for school reopenings. The three options are the lowest risk, the medium risk and the highest risk options for schools.
Low Risk: “Students and teachers engage in virtual-only classes, activities, and events,” the centers website said.
More Risk: “Small, in-person classes, activities, and events. Groups of students stay together and with the same teacher throughout/across school days and groups do not mix. Students remain at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects (e.g., hybrid virtual and in-person class structures, or staggered/rotated scheduling to accommodate smaller class sizes).”
Highest Risk: “Full sized, in-person classes, activities, and events. Students are not spaced apart, share classroom materials or supplies, and mix between classes and activities.”
Neither KISD or CCISD can say exactly what fall instruction will look like due to the fluidity of the situation.
KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said the district will be discussing plans for fall instruction in the coming weeks, and they hope to let students, parents, employees and the community know about fall plans in mid-July. The district’s website lists Aug. 17 as its fall start date.
The Herald sent a public information request to KISD asking for any documents, emails and communications the district has regarding its plans for the fall and Angela Inman, the district’s attorney, said “there were no responsive documents, emails, or communications for your request. All of their (the district’s administration’s) work since March 13th to the date you requested this information was focused on continued learning for this year and for summer school.”
At CCISD, all teachers will be expected to follow the guidelines put forth by the CDC, as well as the Texas Department of State Health Services, Sledd said.
Parents will be encouraged to keep their child(ren) home if they do not feel well for any reason.
Sledd said her concerns of person-to-person spread is limited when all safety precautions are undertaken by students and staff.
“Practicing sensible social distancing, allowing our students and staff to wear face coverings, adhering to public health recommendations, promoting proper personal hygiene, and maintaining a healthy work environment will serve to minimize health risks,” Sledd said via email.
CCISD will continue to provide hand sanitizer in all classrooms, common areas and office spaces. All campuses will be sanitized daily, and the high touch areas within those campuses will be sanitized frequently throughout the day, Sledd said.
Sledd did not specify if the district will need to hire more janitorial staff to meet the cleaning demands.
Summer school
Summer school will begin Monday for both KISD and CCISD.
In Cove, a total of 75 elementary students will be in classrooms, all at Fairview/Miss Jewell. In addition to those students, there will be 10 incoming kindergarteners and first graders who are learning English as a second language, according to Sledd.
Junior high and high school students will receive off-campus instruction, and the district will continue to provide laptops for them, Sledd said in a news release.
All students and staff in CCISD will have their temperatures checked before entering the school, and they will all be required to wear masks, Sledd said in the release.
CCISD will provide school supplies to summer school students.
Students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottles since water fountains will be off-limits.
Sledd said students may bring their own breakfast and lunch, but for those who do not, meals will be served in the classrooms.
At KISD, all of summer school will be done virtually, and it will closely resemble what the district did from the end of spring break in March to the end of the most recent semester.
“Killeen ISD is hosting virtual summer school for students beginning Monday, June 8. Secondary students will complete their work online and elementary students will pick up packets from certain KISD campuses. In addition, all KISD students will have the opportunity for online enrichment opportunities through our Summer Continued Learning Center. All students K-12 will have access to over a dozen learning platforms. At this time, we do not have plans to host in-person summer school sessions,” district spokeswoman Maya said in an email on Thursday.
