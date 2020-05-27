There are two dominant ways medical experts around the world are testing people for the coronavirus.
The diagnostic test, which is also known as polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test, detects the genetic information of the virus, which is only possible if a patient is infected with the virus at the time of testing. Health care professionals use mucus typically taken from a person’s nose or throat as a sample.
The other dominant test — an antibody test — involves screening the patient’s blood for antibodies against the coronavirus. A patient’s body produces antibodies when it fights a COVID-19 infection. The antibody test tells the patient if they had the coronavirus in the past and developed antibodies for it.
Here is a closer look at the two types of tests.
Diagnostic test
“The nasal swab is a similar test to what many received for a strep or flu test and is for people who are actively having symptoms,” said Kristina Holcomb, vice president of communications and patient relations for Premier ER and Urgent Care in Temple.
While PCR tests are the most reliable way to identify COVID-19 at the moment, it can take multiple days for the virus to start replicating in a patient’s throat and nose.
“The swab tells the patient if they have coronavirus and steps to be followed to protect themselves and others,” Holcomb said.
Patients who show symptoms can chose between a variety of local testing sites including the Baylor Scott & White Killeen Clinic, 3701 Scott and White Drive; Freedom Urgent Care locations in both Killeen, 3202 South W.S. Young Drive, Suite 106, and Harker Heights, 300 W. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 115; Signature Care Emergency Center, 800 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen; Express ER, 980 Knight’s Way Building 1 Suite 100 in Harker Heights; AdventHealth Central Texas hospital at 2201 S Clear Creek Road in Killeen; and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
While many COVID-19 tests are conveniently conducted in drive-thrus, patients usually need an appointment and physician’s referral to get a PCR test. Some sites will do the test for people without symptoms, but usually appointments are still needed.
Free accessible screening questionnaires such as the COVID-19 self-checker are accessible at the Texas Department for Health and Human Services website. The self-checker helps patients to identify if they are at risk of being positive for the virus and whether or not they should contact their physician in order to get tested.
Antibody test
“The antibody test is a blood draw for people who do not have symptoms but think they may have had or been exposed to the virus in the past,” Holcomb said.
Antibody tests do not show whether a person is currently infected. Since the Food and Drug Administration has allowed them to be marketed without FDA authorization, it is uncertain how accurate antibody tests are.
It is also still unknown whether antibodies actually prevent future infections.
Testing sites such as Signature Care Emergency Center, 800 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen; Express ER, 980 Knight’s Way Building 1 Suite 100 in Harker Heights; Freedom Urgent Care Harker Heights, 300 W. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 115; and Premier ER and Urgent Care in Temple, 7010 W Adams Avenue, offer the diagnostic as well as the antibody test at their facilities. Contrary to the swab test, the antibody test does not require a referral and is often free of charge.
Although the accuracy is not yet determined, the test is mainly demanded by employees who want to safely return to work.
“The antibody was launched last week and we have done more of these for employers and others who are trying to get back to work safely,” Holcomb said.
