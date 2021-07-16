A Baylor Scott & White Health spokesman said the Temple hospital has seen a "significant increase" in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization but that the hospital has "sufficient capacity" to care for patients.
Baylor Scott & White Health Director of Media Relations Deke Jones issued a statement about the COVID-19 rise in the county and its impact on the Temple hospital.
"We currently have sufficient capacity and staffing to care for COVID-19 patients and others, but we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-positive patients who are requiring hospitalization and intensive care," Jones said in an email.
Some 469 Bell County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year, according to the Bell County Public Health District's online dashboard. The county has had a total of 23,328 positive cases of the virus since March 2020, according to the same dashboard. As of Wednesday, Bell County has recorded 334 active cases of the virus.
Jones reminded community members that the vaccine is available locally.
"We continue to encourage community members to get vaccinated, as data proves it prevents serious illness and hospitalizations. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available through our digital portal, MyBSWHealth, or by phone at 1-844-BSW-VACC (1-844-279-8222). Any Texan can create a MyBSWHealth account by downloading the MyBSWHealth app which can be done by texting BETTER to 88408 or by visiting MyBSWHealth.com," he said.
WOW really trying to scare people into getting the death shot.
SIX FACTS about the INJECTIONS
1. NONE are FDA approved( not that means much because the FDA is a JOKE)
2.ALL are considered "EXPERIMENTAL"
3. NONE have completed initial research trials.
4.ALL were allowed to skip animal trials. If YOU get the death VAX YOU ARE the EXPERIEMENTAL TRIAL SUBJECT.
5.NONE will complete a research trial for 2-3 YEARS.
6.ALL are free of LIABILITY even if one KILLS you.
