The city of Killeen will offer another round of free COVID-19 vaccines and tests at a drive-thru COVID-19 site Thursday through Saturday, according to a news release from Killeen’s Executive Director of Communications Janell Ford.
The dual testing and vaccination site will be at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. According to Ford, 500 tests will be available for each day.
“Please know that vaccines and tests are available only while supplies last for each day. The state has limited tests for areas with high incident rates and reserves many of the rapid tests for schools and hospitals,” Ford said in the news release.
In a Killeen City Council meeting Sept. 7, Fire Chief James Kubinski had stated that the state has limited the amount of testing kits available for the city due to increased demand. Kubinski also stated at the time that the city would be required to purchase its own testing kits as of Oct. 1.
“The City of Killeen is using funds provided by the federal government to be able to continue this valuable testing, and city staff has been able to locate and procure tests available to the public,” Kubinksi said. “We are taking it upon ourselves to secure the supplies we need to be able to continue providing a resource to the community.”
Last week, 182 vaccines were administered and 1,160 tests were given with 198 positive cases, Ford said.
No appointments are required for the vaccines or tests, but a phone number and/or email address is required. The city is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older, and booster shots are only available for those who are immunocompromised with a doctor’s note. Fifteen-minute rapid tests are available to all ages with parental supervision and permission. Results are texted to participants.
Ford reminded residents that they can text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot, and that each person is also sent information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location.
Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information
