Texas A&M University-Central Texas will be using $659,162 of coronavirus aid money for emergency aid grants for its students, according to a news release from the university.
Those grants will take up half of the university’s total coronavirus aid funding. They received a total of just over $1.3 million for coronavirus relief.
The second half of the funding will be used to offset expenses to the university related to the coronavirus, including increased technology costs and health and safety precautionary measures, according to the release.
“At a time when so many of our students and the communities they live in are experiencing economic challenges, this federal funding will provide the financial assistance needed by students to continue their pursuit of a college degree, while also contributing to the state’s economic recovery and future vitality,” Marc Nigliazzo, the university’s president, said.
Clifton Jones, the assistant vice president of enrollment management with the university, said that students can receive a maximum of $3,000 per semester and each individual category, like technology, has its own cap for how much money students can receive for that category. The technology cap is $600 per student.
