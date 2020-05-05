Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the opening of barbershops on Friday, and gyms and non-essential manufacturing on May 18 in a press conference Tuesday afternoon about the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective Friday, barbershops, salons, tanning shops and such businesses will be able to open, he said. People can only wait inside if they maintain social distancing, he said.
They highly recommend all parties involved wear face masks, Abbott said.
He said that non-essential manufacturers would be able to open on May 18, in order to get their business safe enough. There would be a 25 percent occupancy limit at any one time with either a 6-foot distance or plexiglass-type protection between workers required.
Gyms and exercise facilities can open May 18 subject to 25 percent capacity restrictions and disinfecting equipment after each use, he said. Showers and locker rooms must remain closed during this phase.
Customers will have to wear gloves covering their whole hands and fingers, he said.
He said nobody is required to open and anyone doing so should take safety measures into consideration.
Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said they would be publishing regulations for graduation ceremonies. He mentioned hybrid ceremonies where students would come in one at a time were approved.
Outdoor graduation ceremonies would require appropriate distancing between people, he said.
Recoveries surpass active cases
The total number of recoveries in Texas have increased daily and have surpassed the number of people who have active COVID cases, Abbott said.
Almost 75 percent of the deaths in Texas are people age 65 and over, Abbott said. We can do more to prevent more deaths if we keep people in that age group safe, he said.
"Even though we have slowed the spread in Texas ... the fact remains this -- as it stands today there is no cure for COVID-19," Abbott said.
Abbott gave an update on numbers, saying the total tested were 427,210; total positive cases 33,369; active cases 15,672; confirmed hospitalized, 1,888; 906 fatalities and 16,791 recovered.
He said 19,000 hospital beds and 2,000 ICU beds were available in the state.
"You should see a decrease in the number of hospital beds available" as they will be going to other patients with other health-care challenges, Abbott said. It is so important that anybody with any kind of health care challenge be able to get the kind of health care that they need, he said.
The National Guard has been doing a fantastic job, Abbott said, of crisscrossing around Texas and getting rural as well as urban areas tested.
There is a national goal of getting at least 2 percent of the population tested, Abbott said. He said Texas has more than doubled the number of people tested.
The test rate positivity in April was more than 10 percent, he said, which was a red flag. The percentage rate of those who test positive are below 5 percent currently, he said.
Despite concentrating on areas where they think people may test positive, that rate remains low, he said.
Hospitalization rate is another factor they look at, Abbott said. If you look over it for a month time span, the numbers remain roughly the same, he said.
He said that this tells us that Texas remains able to provide enough hospital beds to deal with the pandemic. "What matters is the hospital capacity," Abbott said. "We haven't even begun to tap into our hospital capacity."
Texans and Texas health care facilities have done a good job of responding, he noted. One death is too many, he said, but Texas has dealt with the pandemic well.
The positive results we are seeing, Abbott said, are the result of Texans following distancing practices, wearing masks, washing hands and using sanitizer.
Funerals and weddings
He announced funerals, memorials, burials and weddings will be treated under the same guidelines as church services, asking people to alternate rows with 6 feet spacing between them, with the exception of people living in the same household being able to sit together.
Clarifying an executive order about park-like settings, he said people on beaches or waterways should maintain at least 6 feet separation with no more than five people traveling together.
He said the restaurant provision for quantity does not apply to outdoor seating, but that the spacing requirements should be followed.
"We are still working on establishing safe distancing at bars," Abbott said, noting that while it could be done similar to restaurant that bars are usually a more social gathering and they would like to hear ideas about distancing strategies.
Surge response teams will deal with flare-ups of elevated coronavirus, he said. They will work with local officials to provide protection equipment and strategies to deal with the need.
Some areas with meat-packing plants are one such flare-up location, Abbott said.
Officials are focused on jails and senior centers where flare-ups can occur, Abbott said.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said there is potential there could be a resurgence of new cases, but part of that is that fewer people got sick than predicted so they would be susceptible to the disease.
