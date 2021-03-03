The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday the decision to wear masks at school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be left up to individual school district boards.
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded the statewide mask mandate, effective March 10.
“As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance,” the release said. “Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy. Additionally, the Department of State Health Services announced today that educators and school support staff are eligible for vaccines effective immediately.”
Copperas Cove Independent School District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said Tuesday the district was awaiting guidance from TEA regarding whether to continue with the district’s mask mandate.
CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns said district staff will be meeting to discuss the executive order and its implications for students and staff.
“As a result of the Governor’s Executive Order, Copperas Cove ISD is receiving questions from families and employees regarding what this means for students and staff in the district,” Burns said. “TEA Commissioner Mike Morath is revising public health guidance this week and will hold a TEA COVID-19 call this Thursday, March 4, to inform superintendents of the updated state guidelines. Once released, CCISD will share the information with our families and the community.”
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said Tuesday the district would not be changing its current public health guide, which requires staff and students to wear masks.
“At this time, Killeen ISD will not make any changes to the Public Health Guide, including our COVID-19 face covering mitigation protocols, until we receive further guidance from the Texas Education Agency,” Maya said.
