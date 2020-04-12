One month after the initial disaster declaration was declared, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a new proclamation extending the declaration.
“By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” Abbott said when he issued the proclamation. “I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The new proclamation was issued Easter Sunday.
