The May 2 city and school board elections around Texas, including the Killeen area, could now be suspended as a result of coronavirus concerns.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Wednesday suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 local elections. This means local governments now have the ability to postpone their May 2, 2020, elections until Nov. 3, 2020.
“I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November,” Abbott said. “Right now, the state’s focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort.”
In Killeen, there are 13 candidates running for the city council and eight running for the Killeen ISD board of trustees. The school district also has a $265 million school building bond issue on the ballot for the May 2 election.
In conjunction with today’s action, Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs is releasing an election advisory providing guidance for political subdivisions on the process of postponing their May 2nd elections.
Read about that guidance here: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/forms/adv-12-may-2-2020-uniform-election-date.pdf.
