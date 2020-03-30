The Texas Military Department confirmed that the National Guard Armory in Killeen is not one of the three activated teams is expected to be deployed under Gov. Greg Abbott’s ongoing response to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Monday afternoon, there were 2,877 confirmed cases of the virus with 38 related deaths.
Brandon Jones, the department’s press secretary, told the Herald on Monday they “are still working on the locations and logistics across the state.”
As part of the state’s tactics to halt the spread of COVID-19, Abbott announced on March 27 the deployment of three National Guard joint task force brigades.
The 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the 176th Engineer Brigade will operate 10 general support units located throughout the state.
“The 72nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team is in Houston. The 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is in Fort Worth and the 176th Engineer Brigade will mobilize in the Austin area,” Jones said in an email.
According to a news release, Abbott has “ordered an initial focus on two critical missions that will directly benefit from Texas National Guard’s unparalleled logistics capabilities, medical expertise, communications support, infrastructure maintenance, and transportation assets: assisting drive through testing sites and bolstering the state’s healthcare infrastructure.”
The release continues to say that across the state, Guard members have practiced erecting and running drive-through testing site locations alongside medical staff to ensure a well-coordinated process that allows Texans to access COVID-19 screenings in a safe, efficient way that also limits contact with potentially infected members of the public.
“We are citizen soldiers and we find our highest calling in serving our fellow citizens, no matter where duty calls us,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, the adjutant general of Texas and commander of the Texas National Guard. “This will be no easy task but we have faced difficult times before. With the commitment of our soldiers and support of the community we will show the world that we are Texas strong and Texas proud, and together we will overcome this challenge.”
