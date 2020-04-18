As Texas prepares to slowly re-open, health and religious leaders, as well as Texas NAACP leaders, met on a tele-town hall Saturday on Zoom to discuss the coronavirus and recommendations to stay safe.
The tele-town hall was moderated by Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.
Some of the panelists, including Bishop James Dixon II, pastor of The Community of Faith in Houston, made clear their displeasure of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen the state, which the governor announced on Friday would be done in phases.
“I think that is a dangerous and deadly message,” Dixon said.
Dona Kim Murphey, a neurologist in Pearland, talked about the risks of the disease and practical ways to minimize them.
“It is important for everybody to wear some sort of mask,” she said.
Since the virus is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets, she said any kind of mask will help minimize the risk of transmitting the disease.
She also had advice for anyone who experiences symptoms.
“If you are symptomatic, isolate, isolate, isolate,” she said.
Murphey recommended that for people who are isolating, to ventilate their isolation room as much as possible to get airflow to reduce the risk of the suspended airborne particles.
Shannon Jones III, former director of the Austin Health and Human Services Department, said the virus is dangerous, because of its invisibility.
“We do not, and cannot, see the virus,” he said.
Jones said that since less than 1% of the population of Texas has been tested, if anyone goes out into public, they should assume that the virus is present.
Jones provided tips for those who are still working in essential businesses, including advising people to take their temperature several times throughout the day.
Dixon said people are not responsible only for their personal health.
“We are also collectively responsible for our community’s health,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.