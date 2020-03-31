Amid grocery store shortages, restaurants have been selling groceries and other food items for customers to cook at home.
Texas Roadhouse, including the Killeen location, is among those offering such services.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based steakhouse will be selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to customers, according to a news release from the company.
“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests,” said Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications. “Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps.”
Ready-to-grill steaks will include ribeye, strips, sirloin and filet. The company is encouraging customers to place orders over the phone, the release said.
Currently, every location is also offering curbside to-go.
