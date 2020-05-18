Gyms and fitness centers across the state are welcoming customers back to their locations today in accordance with Gov. Gregg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
On May 5, Abbott had announced that gyms would be able to reopen May 18, with limited capacity as long as the employees and patrons follow a set of safety guidelines.
For starters, every employee must be screened before entering the building, and employees should not be allowed to enter if they display any potential COVID-19 symptoms.
Also, all people using the facility must maintain 6 feet of distance between each other at all times. As such, workout equipment is also required to be spaced at least six feet apart. Gyms are also limited to 25% their normal max capacity, just like restaurants and many retails stores have been limited since opening earlier in May.
Gyms are not the only businesses expected to open today. Manufacturers that were not declared essential are also being allowed to reopen at 25% occupancy as long as they follow a set of safety guidelines.
Office-based employers are also allowed to reopen today, according to Abbott. Provided that individuals in the office practice safe social distancing, non-essential offices are allowed to reopen today at 25% their normal capacity.
For a full list of what businesses opening today are required to do to keep customers and employees safe, go to https://gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas
