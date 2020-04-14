The Texas Workforce Commission encourages those who have not yet applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as a result of COVID-19 to apply now.
Individuals affected by COVID-19 can apply for the benefits online at the Texas Workforce Commission’s website through Unemployment Benefit Services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or by calling a tele-center any day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 800-939-6631, according to the workforce commission. The website is twc.texas.gov.
When applying, individuals affected by the pandemic should indicate that as the reason they lost their job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.