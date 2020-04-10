Easter is coming up Sunday, and things will look a little different at area churches.
For much of the Christian faith, Easter is the most attended day at churches, according to Bishop David Scoggins, senior pastor of Abundant Life Church of God in Killeen.
“That seems to be the day that people that even don’t normally attend church through the year, when they come with their families, or they come to see grandma, or they come to see mama, they come to church with them,” Scoggins said.
The coronavirus has changed the dynamic of how people attend church, Scoggins said.
“We have made some modifications to allow church, shall we say, to come to them, because the church is not the building; the church is the people,” Scoggins said. “As long as we can gather together in some way, some format, then the church is still being the church.”
Although not specifically prohibited from holding traditional services, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, most churches have opted for alternative services. Many churches have been livestreaming on Facebook or YouTube.
Others, such as Crossroads Church in Belton, began doing parking lot services, or “drive-in” services as Scoggins called them.
Scoggins said his church is attempting to do a “drive-in” service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot at 1210 Florence Road, Killeen.
The parking lot service is weather permitting, and people will stay in their cars to maintain social distancing, while Scoggins and his necessary staff will lead the service while taking precautions such as wearing gloves and masks.
Scoggins said he will simply tell the story of Easter.
Since space in the church parking lot is limited, Abundant Life will simultaneously be livestreaming the service on Facebook.
In the event of inclement weather, Scoggins said the "drive in" format will be canceled and the service will be strictly online in a streaming format.
Other area churches doing streaming services are, but not limited to:
- Destiny World Outreach Center
- Bethel Church
- Grace Christian Center
- Christian House of Prayer
- Faith Point Church
People wishing to virtually attend a church service on Sunday should check with their church to see how services will be conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.