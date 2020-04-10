Easter
The city of Harker Heights is hosting an Egg-cellent Easter Egg Drive and Hunt from April 9 to April 13. Residents, business owners, and other citizens are invited to decorate paper eggs and place them in windows or other areas viewable from the street. Printable templates are available at http://bit.ly/Heightsevents and participating addresses will be listed by 9 a.m. April 10. Participants should email Nichole Broemer, Activities Center and events manager, at nbroemer@harkerheights.gov by April 9 to be included in the list. Residents can drive around and look for the egg decorations throughout the weekend.
Track the Easter Bunny’s journey around the world starting at 4 a.m. April 11 by going to www.easterbunnytracker.com and following along in real time until Easter arrives.
Crossroads Church, 500 S. I-35 in Belton, is hosting a Drive-Thru Church from 9 a.m. to noon April 12. There will be drive-thru stations for prayer, groceries, Easter Eggs that are sanitized and filled with treats, and an additional spot for those requiring more conversation.
Alexander’s Craft Cocktails and Kitchen, 602 Center Circle in Salado, is offering Easter Feast Take-Home Packages, including prime rib or salmon en croute options, available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12. Each package is enough food for four people and is $99, with additional a la carte options available. Go to https://bit.ly/3c1u5Zxor call 254-947-3828to order in advance. Alexander’s also offers take-home meal options throughout the week.
For Kids
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown is hosting virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The Harker Heights Public Library live-streams a variety of children’s programs, story times, and more on its Facebook page throughout the week at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library will have a variety of Easter events on their Facebook page this weekend. There will be a Library 360 Egg Hunt available from April 10 to 12 and online visitors can view a 360-degree view of the library’s interior and spot hidden eggs. There will also be a Sock Bunny craft, and other Easter-themed stories and activities. If you aren’t available during a livestream, each video will remain on the library’s Facebook page for later review.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also shares family-friendly activities, as well as information on how to obtain a virtual library card and other resources.
Videos of children’s stories read by famous actors are available to stream at www.storylineonline.net. Check out stories like “Harry the Dirty Dog” read by Betty White, “The Empty Pot” read by Rami Malek, or “The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen” read by Oprah Winfrey to get started.
A special television event, “Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate,” will air at 6 p.m. April 14 on HBO, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, TruTV, Boomerang, and PBS Kids. This special episode was filmed to look like a Zoom or FaceTime video conference and will focus on how kids can have fun while staying at home.
Music
Austin-based DJ Mel hosts a livestream Living Room Dance Party from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday on his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120/. Tune in for the entirety, or just drop in for a few minutes, for a live DJ set from the comfort of your living room.
New episodes of Live from Indy Terrace presented by the Austin Opera premieres at 3 p.m. every Friday on Austin Opera’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AustinOpera/. Or catch the recording at a later time at www.austinopera.org. Each week will feature a different artist.
Previously-taped recordings of Austin City Limits Live from the Moody Theater are available online at www.pbs.org/show/austin-city-limits/. Performances by popular artists like Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., Kacey Musgraves and more are available to stream now.
Many of your favorite music artists are live-streaming small performances from their homes on Facebook, Instagram, or other social media platforms. If you miss one, previously recorded videos are usually still available on their timeline, you may just have to scroll to find it.
Movies
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, is still open and showing double features. Admission is $10 per car load. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from April 9 to 15, will be “Trolls World Tour” at 8:15 p.m. and “Bloodshot” at 9:45 p.m. The drive-in theater has concessions available. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines at all times.
Alamo Drafthouse is offering virtual movie tickets, which includes temporary streaming access to the film of your choice. Special, themed events like Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday include a different film each week. Prices range from $7.75 to $12 depending on the film. Go to www.drafthouse.com/alamo-at-home for a full list of available films.
AMC Theaters offers on-demand rentals of new blockbuster films that would normally have been in theaters right now. Go to https://www.amctheatres.com/about/on-demand to view a list of available movies to watch from the comfort of your home.
Museums and Exhibits
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. The museum also has free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
Take a virtual tour of over 3,470 museums and world heritage sites around the world by going to www.artsandculture.google.com. With 360-degree views of world-famous paintings, sculptures, architecture and much more, it will almost make you feel as if you are anywhere in the world, without leaving the comfort of your home.
The Bell County Museum offers at-home learning materials for free at www.bellcountymuseum.org/p/education/at-home-learning. Lessons focus on history, science, crafts, and more.
The Dallas World Aquarium offers livestreams of its Large Freshwater River Exhibit to view manatees and more, as well as its Cenote Exhibit, where sharks can be spotted. Go to www.dwazoo.com/animal-cams/ to view the livestream.
The Houston Zoo offers live webcam views of seven different exhibits to include gorillas, giraffes, elephants, and more. Go to www.houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams/ to view the live feed.
Explore the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a virtual, interactive map designed for kids and families. Go to https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/ to explore exhibits, artifacts, and more.
