Two large semi trucks with fresh produce along with dozens of boxes of fresh eggs and drinks were handed out to families in need by volunteers at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen on Thursday.
“This week we were blessed to have two semi trucks full of fresh food boxes to give out to the community” said Rob Hall, food pantry director at the church.
The boxes came as part of a USDA program to help fund farmers and provide food to families during the COVID-19 pandemic, a blessing Hall said came because of their continued mission to help the community and other churches feed the hungry.
Standing in sun on a hot parking lot, the dozen or so masked church volunteers helped gather, organize and hand out food to families in need as cars filled the parking lot for the first wave of handouts “On an average we see about 1,200 people every giveaway” Hall said. On Thursday, “with the extra food, we’re expecting 3,000 to 4,000 people to pass through here.”
Those wanting to volunteer with the church or in need of food can find more information on the church’s Facebook page or website at destinywoc.com
