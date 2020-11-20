COPPERAS COVE — Although it was a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic, people and schools still donated thousands of pounds of food in Copperas Cove during an annual food drive Friday.
Doris McCrary, director of Food for Families of Copperas Cove, said she hoped that the food drive raised the same amount of food as last year.
Food for Families began 31 years ago, and it is hosted by KWTX Channel 10 and H-E-B, and it is also held in area cities such as Killeen and Waco.
McCrary said that as of around 12:15 p.m., they had received equivalent to around 95,000 pounds of food. In 2019, they received around 120,000 pounds.
Normally, the food drive is in front of the H-E-B in Copperas Cove, but this year, it was in a vacant lot next to HomeBase.
“That’s not their fault or anybody’s fault,” McCrary said of the change in location. “That’s for safety reasons that we, and they, decided that it would be better for us to be away from H-E-B.”
Mike Harrigan, senior pastor of Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove said current events make this year’s food drive more important.
“I think just the coronavirus has disrupted so much and caused so much more need in the community,” Harrigan said. “And the community’s stepping up and providing that, so it’s really been a blessing.”
Food and monetary donations raised during the food drive will be split equally among four ministries: My Brother’s House Food Pantry, The Refuge Corporation, Cove House and Baptist Benevolence Ministry.
