Area residents experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus will have three options for mobile testing this week, beginning from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
People hoping to get tested need to register by going online at https://bit.ly/Killeen_JULYTest, according to a news release sent by Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Symptoms for the coronavirus include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.
The two other mobile testing sites are at Killeen High’s Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St., from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, the release said.
Testing is by appointment via the website only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.