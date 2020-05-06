Graduating seniors in Killeen Independent School District can still have free senior pictures taken today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the KISD Career Center, 1320 Stagecoach Road.
Pictures will be taken of graduates in their caps and gowns.
Photos taken at the career center will be automatically uploaded for the virtual graduation, and they will be emailed to students to print if they desire.
All photos for virtual graduation must be submitted by midnight May 10, according to the district's Facebook page.
The virtual graduation dates and times are as follows:
- Early College High School: 1 to 3 p.m. on May 29
- Ellison High School: 3 to 5 p.m. on May 30
- Harker Heights High School: 8 to 10 p.m. on May 30
- Shoemaker High School: 2 to 4 p.m. on May 31
- Killeen High School: 7 to 9 p.m. on May 31
