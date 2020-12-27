In 2020, there was no shortage of big stories in the Killeen-Harker Heights-Copperas Cove area, and online Herald readers responded.
Stories about a major sex-trafficking prostitution sting in Temple, a woman who was arrested and charged after the death of an infant and a memorial ceremony for a slain Fort Hood soldier, were among the Top 10 most read stories on the KDH News website.
The Top 10 included three stories related to Spc. Vanessa Guillen, three related to other crimes, two related to the coronavirus pandemic and two that stood alone.
The full list of most read stories in descending order by page views are:
No. 1: Fort Hood releases photos of Vanessa Guillen memorial ceremony — http://bit.ly/KDHTop10Memorial
No. 2: Police: Killeen woman threw baby into carseat, breaking boy’s skull — http://bit.ly/KDHTop10Infant
No. 3: Ellison grad who made headlines during El Paso shooting, met Trump, found dead at Fort Bliss — https://bit.ly/KDH2020Oakley
No. 4: Petition to shut down Fort Hood has over 264,000 signatures — http://bit.ly/KDHTop10Petition
No. 5: Tensions continue at Killeen-area grocery stores as limits hinder restaurants, big families and foster homes — http://bit.ly/KDHTop10Tensions
No. 6: 14, including 6 Fort Hood soldiers, arrested in Temple sex-trafficking prostitution sting — http://bit.ly/KDHTop10Sting
No. 7: Killeen ISD spokeswoman arrested on misdemeanor charge after domestic incident — http://bit.ly/KDH2020KISDarrest
No. 8: Killeen family of 8 finding it hard to eat at a restaurant — http://bit.ly/KDH2020PandemicDining
No. 9: Driver stopped for speeding in Nolanville surprised by Social Security question — http://bit.ly/KDHTop10SSN
No. 10: Killeen woman makes initial court appearance — http://bit.ly/KDHTop10Aguilar
