Area children and parents looking to do trick-or-treating for Halloween are in luck. The festivities are still a go in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release that the hours for the event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
In Copperas Cove, the recommended hours will also be 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, city spokesman Kevin Keller said via email.
Children will have a longer amount of time to participate in Harker Heights with hours scheduled to be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, city spokesman Jerry Bark said Thursday.
Fort Hood officials did not immediately respond to the status of trick-or-treating in the Fort Hood housing areas.
In the Killeen news release, Shine said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers door-to-door trick-or-treating a higher risk activity for spreading the coronavirus.
According to Shine, the CDC has recommended the following precautions:
Trick-or-treaters
- Stay home if you or any member of your group is sick
- Wear a cloth mask (costume masks are not appropriate substitutes for protective masks)
- Keep at least 6 feet socially distanced at all times
- Remain outdoors
- Observe good hygiene by using hand sanitizer and washing hands
- Wash hands and inspect candy before enjoying
Participating houses or venues
- Do not participate if you or any member of your household is sick
- Wear a cloth mask when interacting with trick-or-treaters
- Keep at least 6 feet of distance from trick-or-treaters
- Keep all activities outdoors
- Wash hands frequently when preparing treats and before and after delivering them
- Consider contactless delivery by pre-packaging treats and setting them out to grab
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.