Restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis forced many restaurants to close dining areas, leaving long-distance truckers with fewer options to get food.
Lampasas resident Judi Jones is worried about her husband, trucker Gary Jones, who is facing hard times on the road.
“A lot of places will not allow truck drivers to use their restrooms,” she said. “Truck stops … have closed their driver lounges and dining rooms, which now makes it even harder for a driver to get some time out of the truck to not only relax but get to have a hot meal.”
These restrictions are especially problematic for drivers who don’t have the resources to prepare their meals.
While some restaurants still have drive-through areas, most trucks are simply too big to fit.
“A lot of drive-through restaurants will not allow drivers to walk up to the window and order food,” Judi Jones said.
While showers at truck stops remain open, it gets more complicated for drivers to find personal hygiene products.
“He cannot find any hand sanitizer, toilet paper, soap, etc. at the truck stops because they are sold out as soon as they put it on the shelf,” she said.
For most drivers like Gary Jones, staying off the road is not an option — not just because of financial reasons, but because of serving their community.
Gary Jones is currently hauling produce and other food products through 48 states, which makes his loads beneficial for everyone.
“Certain drivers’ hours of service have been lifted so they can get emergency supplies delivered,” Judi Jones said.
To help the trucker community, Judi Jones started making care packages to provide her husband and other drivers with necessary items such as toilet paper, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, soap, snacks and water.
For more information on how to donate you can contact Judi Jones directly at 512-540-0421 or send an email to 2jonestransportation@gmail.com
