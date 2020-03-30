President Trump issued an order Friday night that permits the Pentagon to bring back to active duty some veterans and reserve members of the military to augment forces already involved in the response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reported.
The president said Friday night that the decision will “allow us to mobilize medical, disaster and emergency response personnel to help wage our battle against the virus by activating thousands of experienced service members, including retirees.”
According to The Washington Post report, the president did not clarify whether anyone will be involuntarily recalled to duty but said some veterans have “offered to support the nation in this extraordinary time of need.”
