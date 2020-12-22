An additional free COVID-19 testing site will be available today in Killeen.
The site will be open from noon to 7 p.m. at Destiny Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
The site is open to the public, and residents will receive their results within 48 to 72 hours, according to a news release.
Former NFL player Tommie Harris Jr. is teaming up with MCI Diagnostics Center, the city of Killeen and Let's Move Killeen to provide the site.
Killeen residents can also get a COVID-19 test at the Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Advance registration is required for testing at the Special Events Center, at https://texas.curativeinc.com.
Registration is not closed, but all times slots are currently reserved at the Special Events Center site, said Hilary Shine, Killeen city spokeswoman. "People can keep checking in case slots become available because of cancellations."
