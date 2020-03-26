HARKER HEIGHTS — Sixty emergency room staff were treated to barbecue sandwiches Thursday courtesy of Big Hoss BBQ and All American Chevrolet of Killeen.
The two businesses delivered 30 meals each for the day shift and planned to return at 6:30 p.m. for the night shift ER workers at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
Austin Bitner, general manager of the Chevrolet dealership, said the benefit was twofold. He said he wanted to benefit the first responders and a small business.
“All over social media, there’s a lot of talk about the medical staff — nurses, doctors — and kind of what they’re going through, how hard they’re working to keep the community together right now,” Bitner said. “On top of that, there’s a lot of talk about small businesses and kind of what they’re going through with the shelter-in-places.”
When Bitner and his staff at the dealership reached out to Big Hoss BBQ, they were on board with the idea. The Killeen barbecue restaurant has served meals to first responders on Sept. 11, and they also serve meals for families at homecoming ceremonies at Fort Hood.
The meal was slightly different than normal for this feeding, however.
“We had to develop a menu that would work here,” said Sheryl Brown, catering manager.
Brown said hospital officials asked them to create a menu where the ER staff could quickly pick up the meals and go.
Inside the lunch sacks were barbecue sandwiches, cookies and chips.
Bitner said he hopes to continue to do this in the future.
“I think we’re going to try to put together a plan maybe weekly where we go out to the different emergency rooms or medical facilities and try to bring them a lunch, maybe put a smile on their face,” Bitner said.
