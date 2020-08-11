Two Killeen women are the latest Bell County residents to die from COVID-19, according to local health officials.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said one woman died Monday and the other died Tuesday.
“(The first death) was a woman in her 60s from Killeen who had multiple comorbidities,” Robison-Chadwell said. “The second death was reported today and was a previously reported case of COVID-19 who unfortunately lost her battle with the illness. She was also a resident of Killeen and was in her 80s.”
By the health district’s count, 26 residents have died from the virus. The health district relies on hospitals to notify them of deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported the county’s death count at 39. The state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19 to calculate its fatality count.
Just this week, four Bell County residents have died from the virus.
The health district said Monday two residents — a Belton woman in her 80s and a Harker Heights man in his 50s — died from COVID-19.
More coronavirus deaths have been reported in August than in all of July. Seven Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus this month, according to local health data. Last month, six residents died.
June was the deadliest month for Bell County, with at least nine reported deaths.
The health district on Tuesday also logged 169 additional recoveries and 79 new infections. At least 3,930 cases have been reported, with 2,847 recoveries.
Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases remained flat. It was 51 on Tuesday — the same figure the health district reported Monday.
The county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests increased to nearly 10.23 percent on Tuesday. At least 38,425 tests have been performed.
coryell, lampasas counties
A fifth Lampasas County resident has died from the coronavirus County Judge Randall Hoyer said Tuesday afternoon.
Hoyer said the patient died over the weekend.
Lampasas County added 22 more cases to the count since Monday.
In Tuesday’s report, Hoyer said the county had a total of 214 cases, 39 of which are active. A total of 170 have recovered in the county.
In Coryell County, 20 new cases were added to the total since Monday’s update on the county’s website.
As of Tuesday, there are a total of 423 cases.
Of the cases, 268 are active, 151 have recovered and four have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Herald staff writer Thaddeus Imerman and FME News Service reporter Deborah McKeon
contributed to this report.
